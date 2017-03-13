Childhood home of late Maya Angelou u...

Childhood home of late Maya Angelou up for sale

With a listed price of $159,000 US, the 1,100-square-foot place at 3130 Hickory St. was Angelou's home for her first three years and, after her death in 2014 at the age of 86, was given local landmark status. This 2015 photo shows the house in St. Louis, Missouri, where writer Maya Angelou was born and lived until she was three years old and is selling for $159,000 US.

