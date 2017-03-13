At 50, Jay Farrar of Son Volt Just Wants to Sing the Blues
In the early 2000s, I was walking along the railroad tracks just east of South Broadway - way beyond the brewery, well past any sign of life save for a frozen-in-time diner which advertised blue plate specials without the slightest hint of hipster irony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Warning ... Stalker Trolling This Site
|9 hr
|ACLU
|1
|St Louis Topix Predator
|9 hr
|Crime Investigator
|1
|St Louis Topix Stalker is Obsessed
|9 hr
|Crime Investigator
|5
|Topix St. Louis Stalker is a Poo Cee
|9 hr
|terms
|1
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|11 hr
|Alternative Facts
|1,433
|St Louis ISP Was Triggered
|14 hr
|Alternative Facts
|12
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC