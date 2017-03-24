An Art Lover's Guide to St. Louis

An Art Lover's Guide to St. Louis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: River Front Times

At a recent talk at the Bruno David Gallery, artist Leslie Laskey invited those assembled to consider two key questions: "Why do you come to see art? Why are you here?" Artist Jill Downen offered an answer during her portion of the talk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
St Louis ISP Was Triggered 43 min Stay away 8
St Lous Topix Stalker Downloads Kiddy Pics 1 hr guest 3
The Topix Stalker Is Schizo 1 hr guest 5
St. Louis Topix Stalker Has Mental Issues 2 hr guest 2
Mudsharks 2 hr Why 22
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Now_What- 20,876
News Mak's Pub & Grub now open on Gravois - 5 things... 6 hr Trump Rules 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC