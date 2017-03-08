A Cold and Hip "Glass Menagerie"
The despair and disgust I felt after seeing the director Sam Gold's rendition of Tennessee Williams's 1944 play, "The Glass Menagerie" , was so debilitating that I couldn't tell if my confused, hurt fury was caused by the pretentious and callous staging I had just witnessed or if my anger was a result of feeling robbed of the beauty of Williams's script. Tennessee Williams was thirty-four years old when his exquisite four-character study about family, memory, and love-as-chance premiA red on Broadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoot The Stalker
|1 hr
|Alternative Facts
|5
|Gateway Meat and Seafood
|19 hr
|Jesus On A Stick 666
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|The Moment St. Loser Let The Bosnos In...
|Sat
|SmellyBosno
|1
|St. Louie is Home to Kiddy Porn
|Sat
|Stalkers are ment...
|15
|Mudsharks
|Fri
|Back Again
|32
|St Louis ISP Topix Stalker
|Mar 10
|mEAT me in st louie
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC