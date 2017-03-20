A 1971 publicity photo of Chuck Berry.
Chuck Berry, the dazzling guitarist and rock and roll legend who wrote Johnny B. Goode, Maybelline, Roll Over Beethoven, Memphis, Sweet Little Sixteen and many other classic tunes died Saturday, police and media reports said. Berry, who was 29 when he had his first hit, has been called "the father of rock-and-roll."
