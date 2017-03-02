15 Displaced & 1 Child Taken To Hospi...

15 Displaced & 1 Child Taken To Hospital After Humboldt Park Fire

13 hrs ago

Fifteen people - including seven children - were displaced after a fire damaged a home in Humboldt Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Crews responded to a call of a fire at around 12:45 p.m. at 953 N. St. Louis Ave., near Augusta Blvd, according to Chicago Fire Media and CFD spokesperson Larry Langford.

