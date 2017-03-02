15 Displaced & 1 Child Taken To Hospital After Humboldt Park Fire
Fifteen people - including seven children - were displaced after a fire damaged a home in Humboldt Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Crews responded to a call of a fire at around 12:45 p.m. at 953 N. St. Louis Ave., near Augusta Blvd, according to Chicago Fire Media and CFD spokesperson Larry Langford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burglary is booming in STL Read Story Mike Rush
|8 hr
|lol
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Lilith
|20,862
|St Louis ISP Was Triggered
|10 hr
|guest
|7
|St. Louis Topix Stalker
|10 hr
|guest
|6
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|11 hr
|joker
|1,425
|History 31 mins ago 10:32 p.m.North St. Louis h...
|11 hr
|ElizaB
|5
|Alton Police confirm they have suspected bank r...
|12 hr
|We Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC