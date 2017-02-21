Wicked Greenz to open food truck, new...

Wicked Greenz to open food truck, new location - 5 things to know

Good morning, St. Louis! Here are five things to know before you start your busy day: 1. Food truck news: Wicked Greenz, located at 16 N. Central Ave. in Clayton, has announced it will open a new location in O'Fallon, Missouri, and launch a food truck.

