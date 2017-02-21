Vandals target historic Jewish cemete...

Vandals target historic Jewish cemetery in University City

Police are investigating the vandalism of a number of headstones at a cemetery here after the damage was reported early Monday. Fox2 St. Louis reporter Andy Banker said he counted at least 100 toppled headstones when he walked through the cemetery, which was established by a group of Jewish immigrants from Russian Federation in 1893.

