Traffic 25 mins ago 1:23 p.m.MoDOT un...

Traffic 25 mins ago 1:23 p.m.MoDOT unveils list of 2017 road projects

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Here are the projects that are expected to have the largest impact to drivers in the St. Louis region this year: I-64 Poplar Street Bridge widening This project adds an eastbound lane to the Poplar Street Bridge , adds a second lane to the northbound I-55 ramp, and extends the 6th Street ramp into Illinois. Work will also overlay the eastbound lanes and repaint the bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 47 min TRUMP Destroying ... 1,301
US Supreme Ct Out of Order 2 hr WTF 1
Fake News CBS&Democrat's ISIS lovers 2 hr Trumped 2
CBS-CNN=Dr Joseph Goebbels 2 hr MAGA 2
Main Stream Fake News Gets Trumped Again 2 hr MAGA 1
Mudsharks 2 hr Wilcox 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr mexico 20,836
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC