Traffic 25 mins ago 1:23 p.m.MoDOT unveils list of 2017 road projects
Here are the projects that are expected to have the largest impact to drivers in the St. Louis region this year: I-64 Poplar Street Bridge widening This project adds an eastbound lane to the Poplar Street Bridge , adds a second lane to the northbound I-55 ramp, and extends the 6th Street ramp into Illinois. Work will also overlay the eastbound lanes and repaint the bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|47 min
|TRUMP Destroying ...
|1,301
|US Supreme Ct Out of Order
|2 hr
|WTF
|1
|Fake News CBS&Democrat's ISIS lovers
|2 hr
|Trumped
|2
|CBS-CNN=Dr Joseph Goebbels
|2 hr
|MAGA
|2
|Main Stream Fake News Gets Trumped Again
|2 hr
|MAGA
|1
|Mudsharks
|2 hr
|Wilcox
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|mexico
|20,836
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC