Traffic 25 mins ago 1:23 p.m.MoDOT unveils list of 2017 road projects

Here are the projects that are expected to have the largest impact to drivers in the St. Louis region this year: I-64 Poplar Street Bridge widening This project adds an eastbound lane to the Poplar Street Bridge , adds a second lane to the northbound I-55 ramp, and extends the 6th Street ramp into Illinois. Work will also overlay the eastbound lanes and repaint the bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.