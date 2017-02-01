Today-In-St-Louis 3 mins ago 10:27 a....

Today-In-St-Louis 3 mins ago 10:27 a.m.KSDK Puppy Bowl VI predicts Sunday's winner

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

For the sixth year in a row, adorable puppies from the Humane Society of Missouri predicted a winner in Sunday's Super Bowl. Five 10-week-old puppies swarmed around one of two food bowls on a specially designed turf gridiron during Today in St. Louis on Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 51 min Mrs Betty Bowers 1,142
VOTE Democrat and get your business burned/Vand... 4 hr yeah man 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Game on 20,807
Don't ya just love Democrat protester Blocking ... 7 hr Use The Law 2
CBS FAKE NEWS POLL"remember CLINTON wins by 7%" 7 hr Use The Law 2
Job Description for SNL=Wife Beater 8 hr BLDM 1
St. Louis Vampire? (Legend of it dating back t... (Dec '09) 22 hr campcrowder 25
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC