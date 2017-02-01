Today-In-St-Louis 3 mins ago 10:27 a.m.KSDK Puppy Bowl VI predicts Sunday's winner
For the sixth year in a row, adorable puppies from the Humane Society of Missouri predicted a winner in Sunday's Super Bowl. Five 10-week-old puppies swarmed around one of two food bowls on a specially designed turf gridiron during Today in St. Louis on Friday morning.
