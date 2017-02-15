The Raucous Comedy DISENCHANTED Casts a Spell At The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza for One Week Only
Emery Entertainment in association with Starvox Entertainment is excited to bring a new show to St. Louis audiences as DISENCHANTED! hits the boards at The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza February 28-March 5. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111 . Additionally, tickets will be available at The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza box office one hour prior to show time.
