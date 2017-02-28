the Male Intellect: an Oxymoron to Play Limited Engagement at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza
Emery Entertainment is pleased to welcome back Robert Dubac to The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza for a limited engagement of his latest play "The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?" March 14-26. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|4 min
|St Louis Forum
|1,424
|DemoRATS disgrace U.S. Navy Seal's Widow
|21 min
|Vet
|1
|Trump is the Messiah!
|7 hr
|Back Again
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Please Take Notice - A Stalker/Harasser Posting
|12 hr
|St Louis Forum
|7
|St Louis ISP Was Triggered
|14 hr
|Windy City
|1
|Dark Room Wine Bar opens - 5 things to know
|16 hr
|Red Wine
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC