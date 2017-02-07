The Fifth Wheel ends food service ins...

The Fifth Wheel ends food service inside 4 Hands Brewing Co. - 5 things to know

Good morning, St. Louis! Here are five things to know before you start your busy day: 1. Sad news: The Fifth Wheel, a catering company from David Bailey, has ended its food service inside 4 Hands Brewing Co., located at 1220 S. 8th St. The company will work to focus more on its growth through catering at its Willow and Slate event locations.

