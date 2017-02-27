The Delmar Loop: The place for live music in St. Louis

It's not often that you go somewhere where you're greeted by an eight-foot-tall rock star upon arrival. That's the case with the Delmar Loop , a vibrant entertainment district in St. Louis where a statue of rock 'n' roll founding father and native St. Louisan Chuck Berry stands posed with guitar in hand, about to launch into the famed "duck walk" that drove audiences wild.

