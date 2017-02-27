The Delmar Loop: The place for live music in St. Louis
It's not often that you go somewhere where you're greeted by an eight-foot-tall rock star upon arrival. That's the case with the Delmar Loop , a vibrant entertainment district in St. Louis where a statue of rock 'n' roll founding father and native St. Louisan Chuck Berry stands posed with guitar in hand, about to launch into the famed "duck walk" that drove audiences wild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|4 min
|St Louis Forum
|1,424
|DemoRATS disgrace U.S. Navy Seal's Widow
|21 min
|Vet
|1
|Trump is the Messiah!
|7 hr
|Back Again
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Please Take Notice - A Stalker/Harasser Posting
|12 hr
|St Louis Forum
|7
|St Louis ISP Was Triggered
|14 hr
|Windy City
|1
|Dark Room Wine Bar opens - 5 things to know
|16 hr
|Red Wine
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC