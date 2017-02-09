Store Here Buys Jennings Station Self Storage in St. Louis Suburb
Store Here Self Storage, which operates 32 facilities in nine states, has acquired Jennings Station Self Storage in Jennings, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. The facility was previously managed by Extra Space Storage Inc., a publicly traded self-storage real estate investment trust and third-party management firm.
