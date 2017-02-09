Store Here Buys Jennings Station Self...

Store Here Buys Jennings Station Self Storage in St. Louis Suburb

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Store Here Self Storage, which operates 32 facilities in nine states, has acquired Jennings Station Self Storage in Jennings, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. The facility was previously managed by Extra Space Storage Inc., a publicly traded self-storage real estate investment trust and third-party management firm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 7 hr O yea 1,225
Boycott anti-American hor ga ga's half time show 10 hr O yea 11
Travel ban=Lady just is not Blindfolded 10 hr BLDM 1
In Mexico illegal=2 years in jail/2nd time 10 y... 16 hr BLDM 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
Is the phrase "once you go black you never go b... (Jan '11) Wed Cali girl 301
Would You Write A Letter To O.J. Simpson ? (Mar '12) Wed ASimpson 24
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC