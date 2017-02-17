Show-Me-St-Louis 17 mins ago 11:28 a....

Show-Me-St-Louis 17 mins ago 11:28 a.m.Vein Specialties - Deep Vein Thrombosis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

March is right around the corner and besides being known for St. Patrick's Day...it's a month designated to raise awareness about a potentially life threatening condition. Jimmy V has more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 52 min NOT MY PRESIDENTs... 1,311
News Ferguson Police Are Being Relieved Of Their Dut... (Aug '14) 4 hr Afrikan American 6,502
Make it a "Century without Immigrants" Please 5 hr Rees 2
People of Color=Racist 6 hr Vet 1
John McCain jealous of Trump 12 hr American 5
Which celebrity would you want to have sex with? (Jan '11) 13 hr player4 78
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun mexico 20,845
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC