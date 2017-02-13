Shakespeare Festival St. Louis Engages Students with Newly Commissioned Play
A timely retelling of Julius Caesar and an original play for young audiences by playwright Nancy Bell will highlight Shakespeare Festival St. Louis' award-winning Education Tour, Feb. 6 through April 16, at up to 65 schools throughout the metro area and rural Missouri. Since 2013, the Monsanto Fund has sponsored the Education Tour's visits to rural communities, and that support will continue with a $50,000 grant this season.
