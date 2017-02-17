Rising Sun Performance Company to Stage Nyc Premiere of Child's Play
Founding Artistic Director, Akia, announced today that Rising Sun Performance Company will be presenting the NYC premiere of "Child's Play" By Kevin D. Ferguson, opening April 13th, 2017 and running for nine performances through April 23rd at the storied Kraine Theatre. Coming off their critically acclaimed, award winning season that included "Sprucehaven B" at the FRIGID Festival and "Helvetica" at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, Rising Sun Performance Company returns to the Kraine Theatre to present "Child's Play".
