Owner of Kansas City arcade bar plans St. Louis location
Up Down KC, an arcade bar located in Kansas City, plans to open a new location at 403-411 N. Euclid Ave., called Up Down STL, according to a liquor license application submitted to the city of St. Louis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate St Louis! (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|St Louis Byzantium
|41
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|4 hr
|Insane Trumpanzees
|1,385
|Who are the Hells Angels MC clubs in St. Louis,... (May '15)
|5 hr
|Kimberly Russ
|27
|Democrat Transgender boy win's girls wrestling ...
|7 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Democrat Actors/Media=And the winner is"Hillary"
|7 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Hate Saint Louis
|17 hr
|St Louis OWNS YOU
|6
|Mudsharks
|17 hr
|The Truth of STL
|14
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC