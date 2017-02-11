New Line Theatre to Present Yeast Nation: the Triumph of Life
New Line Theatre, "the bad boy of musical theatre," is proud to announce that YEAST NATION: THE TRIUMPH OF LIFE, the world's first bio-historical musical comedy, with book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, and music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann, the subversive geniuses behind the award-winning Broadway musical Urinetown, will be part of New Line's 27th season, running in June 2018. So what is Yeast Nation? Exactly what it sounds like.
