New Line Theatre to Present Yeast Nat...

New Line Theatre to Present Yeast Nation: the Triumph of Life

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

New Line Theatre, "the bad boy of musical theatre," is proud to announce that YEAST NATION: THE TRIUMPH OF LIFE, the world's first bio-historical musical comedy, with book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, and music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann, the subversive geniuses behind the award-winning Broadway musical Urinetown, will be part of New Line's 27th season, running in June 2018. So what is Yeast Nation? Exactly what it sounds like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr anybody anywhere 20,819
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 8 hr The Resistance 1,229
More Democrat Black involved shootings 11 hr BLDM 1
More "Black involved shootings" 23 hr Vet 1
Belleville Home Values Less Than KIA Forte Fri Tax Rebates 1
lauren bach (Jan '16) Fri Don 2
Boycott anti-American hor ga ga's half time show Fri The Resistance 13
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC