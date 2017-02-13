Neighbors hold vigil for man killed in Tower Grove South
It happened Friday night just before 10p.m. on the 3800 block of Juniata Street in south St. Louis. Police said a man in his 60s was shot in the neck and died from his injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 min
|Hillary Vomit
|20,827
|Crying Greasy N-------/American Lewis
|2 hr
|BLDM
|1
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|6 hr
|THE RESISTANCE
|1,268
|Black involved shooting at POLICE
|7 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Fake News CBS won't say suspects RACE
|7 hr
|BLDM
|1
|History 31 mins ago 10:32 p.m.North St. Louis h...
|9 hr
|Wild Bill
|1
|POLL=39% said they don't trust the Media
|19 hr
|fact
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC