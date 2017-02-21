NAPOLI, BROOKLYN Premieres Tonight at Long Wharf Theatre
Long Wharf Theatre , under the direction of Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein and Managing Director Joshua Borenstein, presents the world premiere of Napoli, Brooklyn by Meghan Kennedy , directed by Edelstein. The production will run on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck Theatre from now through March 12, 2017.
