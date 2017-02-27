MSD Invites Ferguson Constituents To ...

MSD Invites Ferguson Constituents To Public Meetings

Friday Feb 24

In April 2016 area voters approved MSD's Proposition S which puts all customers for the first time under the same property tax rates to pay for stormwater service. In turn all MSD customers now receive the same level of stormwater service While the passage of Proposition S was a significant milestone in terms of MSD's function as a stromwater utility, it does not address the full range of stormwater needs that exist throughout our St. Louis community.

