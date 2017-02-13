Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 6-Ye...

Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After 6-Year-old Shot in Head

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: River Front Times

A St. Louis woman and her boyfriend were taken into custody today after her six-year-old daughter was fatally shot in the head by another child, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr mexico 20,830
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 1 hr TRUMP goes to jail 1,290
Fake news CBS=27 minutes out of 30 2 hr black panther 1
Make it a "Century without Immigrants" Please 8 hr BLDM 1
Mudsharks 9 hr Liz 4
leggings for less 23 hr Entrepreneur 1
Fake News CBS&Democrat's ISIS lovers Wed BLDM 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC