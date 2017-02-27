Missouri Supreme Court Upholds St. Louis' $11 Minimum Wage
The decision means the city's wage floor will soon rise to $10 per hour and then $11 in 2018. St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, a Democrat, tweeted that the ruling meant "higher wages for low wage workers," adding that the city would give employers a "short but reasonable" grace period to get in line with the law.
