Missouri Supreme Court Upholds St. Lo...

Missouri Supreme Court Upholds St. Louis' $11 Minimum Wage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Switched

The decision means the city's wage floor will soon rise to $10 per hour and then $11 in 2018. St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, a Democrat, tweeted that the ruling meant "higher wages for low wage workers," adding that the city would give employers a "short but reasonable" grace period to get in line with the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate St Louis! (Feb '16) 1 hr St Louis Forum 43
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 1 hr St Louis Forum 1,415
Trump is the Messiah! 9 hr Back Again 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Jessica 20,858
Please Take Notice - A Stalker/Harasser Posting 14 hr St Louis Forum 7
St Louis ISP Was Triggered 16 hr Windy City 1
News Dark Room Wine Bar opens - 5 things to know 17 hr Red Wine 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC