Mars Exploration Rovers Update: Opportunity Celebrates the Big 1-3, Begins 14th Year of Ops

As people all around Earth partied and watched fireworks signal the launch of 2017, some 45 million miles away the New Year got off to a start that was unprecedented in every good way: the Mars Exploration Rover mission completed its 13th Earth year of surface operations and Opportunity drove the first overland expedition of the Red Planet into its 14th year, giving the world something to be universally proud of in January. More than 13 years on Mars on a mission that began as a three-month tour .

