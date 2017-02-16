I-70 bridges project receives enginee...

I-70 bridges project receives engineering excellence award

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: KMIZ

A Missouri Department of Transportation design-build project has won an engineering excellence award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Missouri, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation . Design-build is a project delivery method that combines the design and construction phases into one contract to save time and resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBS'S John DICKerson is Dr Joseph Goebbels 1 hr black panther 1
Want FAKE news?? =CBS Scott Pelley 2 hr black panther 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Anne 20,831
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 13 hr TRUMP goes to jail 1,290
Fake news CBS=27 minutes out of 30 14 hr black panther 1
Make it a "Century without Immigrants" Please 20 hr BLDM 1
Mudsharks 21 hr Liz 4
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC