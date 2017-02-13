History 31 mins ago 10:32 p.m.North St. Louis house changed civil rights history
In 1945, Shelley bought a house at 4600 Labadie Avenue in north STL. What Shelley, an African American, didn't know was there was a 1911 covenant barring blacks from owning the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|33 min
|Guest
|1,265
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|POLL=39% said they don't trust the Media
|5 hr
|fact
|2
|Democrat Black involved shooting (6 year old)
|6 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Mudsharks
|10 hr
|Guest
|1
|NBC SNL Wife beater Baldwin is funny guy
|12 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Trump Administration seen as more truthful than...
|13 hr
|BLDM
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC