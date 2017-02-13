History 31 mins ago 10:32 p.m.North S...

History 31 mins ago 10:32 p.m.North St. Louis house changed civil rights history

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

In 1945, Shelley bought a house at 4600 Labadie Avenue in north STL. What Shelley, an African American, didn't know was there was a 1911 covenant barring blacks from owning the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 33 min Guest 1,265
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Lauren 20,826
POLL=39% said they don't trust the Media 5 hr fact 2
Democrat Black involved shooting (6 year old) 6 hr BLDM 1
Mudsharks 10 hr Guest 1
NBC SNL Wife beater Baldwin is funny guy 12 hr BLDM 1
Trump Administration seen as more truthful than... 13 hr BLDM 1
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC