Graeme of Thrones Makes its St. Louis Debut at the Playhouse Westport Plaza
Emery Entertainment is thrilled to bring another hit show to St. Louis audiences with the theatrical parody GRAEME OF THRONES. Direct from a sold-out run in London's West End, this hilarious show will play a limited engagement at Playhouse @ Westport Plaza February 21 - 26. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111 .
