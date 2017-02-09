Food 39 mins ago 5:24 a.m.Annual Hardee's Rise 'N Shine for Heat is today

Forget the pop tarts and cereal, you can get breakfast for $1 as part of Hardee's Rise and Shine for Heat Up St. Louis today! The annual fundraiser will be held in the greater St. Louis area in Missouri and Illinois on Friday, Feb. 10th. For the 17th year, Hardee's will be selling sausage and egg biscuits for $1 during breakfast hours.

