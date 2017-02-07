Erratum: Innovative academic startups...

Erratum: Innovative academic startups 2016

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Nature Biotechnology

In the version of this article initially published, in Table 1, first row of Scientific Founders, William A. Frazier's affiliation was given as Washington State University; the correct affiliation is Washington University, St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Biotechnology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 2 hr The Resistance 1,222
Would You Write A Letter To O.J. Simpson ? (Mar '12) 13 hr ASimpson 24
CNN Reporters Freaking Out 22 hr MSM 1
Democrat Judges help ISIS Tue O yea 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
Boycott anti-American hor ga ga's half time show Mon resist 5
Trump Ban - Fed Judge Tied To BLM and Soros Mon Mr Knowsit 2
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC