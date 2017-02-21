Did Pence Derail Volunteer Efforts At...

Did Pence Derail Volunteer Efforts At St. Louis Jewish Cemetery?

Earlier today, Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced visit to Chesed Shel Emet cemetery, the Jewish cemetery just west of St. Louis that was desecrated this past weekend. He was accompanied by the Republican governor of Missouri Eric Greitens - who is, himself, Jewish.

