Diablitos Cantina to close its doors - 5 things to know

Good morning, St. Louis! Here are five things to know before you start your busy day: 1. Sad news: Diablitos Cantina, located at 3761 Laclede Ave., has announced on its Facebook page that it will close its doors Feb. 14. The restaurant opened in 2011 and was known for its street tacos and fajita platters.

