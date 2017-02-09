Designer compound may be effective tool for tackling tau-related disorders

In a study of mice and monkeys, National Institutes of Health funded researchers showed that they could prevent and reverse some of the brain injury caused by the toxic form of a protein called tau. The results, published in Science Translational Medicine , suggest that the study of compounds, called tau antisense oligonucleotides, that are genetically engineered to block a cell's assembly line production of tau, might be pursued as an effective treatment for a variety of disorders.

