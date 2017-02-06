Crime 56 mins ago 7:47 p.m.Two teens ...

Crime 56 mins ago 7:47 p.m.Two teens injured in separate Monday night shootings

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Two teens were shot in separate shootings in the St. Louis area Monday night, the St. Louis City and County Police Departments said. The first shooting happened at around 5:30.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 38 min Dan 20,814
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 54 min Guest 1,205
Boycott anti-American hor ga ga's half time show 3 hr resist 5
Trump Ban - Fed Judge Tied To BLM and Soros 4 hr Mr Knowsit 2
Democrat Judges help ISIS 5 hr Mr Knowsit 2
Boycott Budweiser "they support ISIS" 8 hr BLDM 1
INvasive Species Sat Rodney 3
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,072 • Total comments across all topics: 278,620,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC