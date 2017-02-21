Crime 30 mins ago 5:10 p.m.Woman graz...

Crime 30 mins ago 5:10 p.m.Woman grazed in the head while sleeping in north St. Louis home

Police are investigating after a woman was grazed in the head with a bullet while she was sleeping inside her north St. Louis home early Monday morning. St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the 23-year-old woman was sleeping inside her home on the 5000 block of Genevieve Avenue at around 4:45 when she heard gunshots.

