Crime 30 mins ago 5:10 p.m.Woman grazed in the head while sleeping in north St. Louis home
Police are investigating after a woman was grazed in the head with a bullet while she was sleeping inside her north St. Louis home early Monday morning. St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the 23-year-old woman was sleeping inside her home on the 5000 block of Genevieve Avenue at around 4:45 when she heard gunshots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mudsharks
|26 min
|Liz
|8
|Fake News CBS&Democrat's ISIS lovers
|37 min
|Fact
|5
|St. Louis is Evil Place
|39 min
|Fact
|1
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|4 hr
|NOT MY PRESIDENT
|1,329
|Missouri Arrest on Democrat ISIS Man
|8 hr
|BLDM
|1
|I hate St Louis! (Feb '16)
|17 hr
|Guest
|17
|Are Bosnians in St. Louis scumbags.....
|18 hr
|DaTruSTL
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC