Crime 2 mins ago 5:55 p.m.Officer shot in hand in north St. Louis
A St. Louis Metropolitan spokeswoman said the shooting happened in the area of 14th Street and Florissant at around 5:20 p.m. The officer was shot in the hand and was being taken to a hospital for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|POLL=39% said they don't trust the Media
|58 min
|fact
|2
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|1 hr
|Guest
|1,258
|Democrat Black involved shooting (6 year old)
|2 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Mudsharks
|6 hr
|Guest
|1
|NBC SNL Wife beater Baldwin is funny guy
|8 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Trump Administration seen as more truthful than...
|8 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Would You Write A Letter To O.J. Simpson ? (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|J BJr
|25
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC