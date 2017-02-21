Coinsource brings bitcoin ATMs to St Louis
Coinsource, the world's largest bitcoin ATM network, today announced their first push into the Midwest, by placing three machines in St Louis. Tapping into the Missouri market, the expansion brings the Coinsource portfolio to over 80 machines nationwide with a 14% total market dominance in the United States.
