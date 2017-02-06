Christine Brewer to Perform at Vision...

Christine Brewer to Perform at Visionary Awards

Monday Feb 6 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Grammy Award-winning soprano Christine Brewer and St. Louis star Linda Kennedy will perform at the St. Louis Visionary Awards on Mon., April 24, at The Sun Theater in Grand Center . Brewer and Kennedy's performances will honor six local women who will be recognized for their numerous contributions and achievements to the arts.

