Because Why Not? Theatre Company Presents FAT
Directed by Andrea Standby, "Fat" premieres at The Chapel on Friday, March 3 and runs through Sunday, March 11. Tickets are on sale now. Amy Prestly has a lot going for her: a career, a happy marriage, a beautiful child, and wonderful friends.
