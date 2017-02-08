Ari Axelrod in Taking the Wheel at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Ari Axelrod in Taking the Wheel on March 10th, 2017. Featuring the music of Cole Porter to Carole King , Leonard Bernstein to John Bucchino , Ari Axelrod 's Taking the Wheel "unfailingly engaging and intelligent" story of one Jewish man, happily a passenger in life's normal journey, who is thrust into the driver's seat when he encounters unforeseen twists and turns.

