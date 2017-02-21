Alton Police confirm they have suspected bank robber in custody
After announcing they had apprehended a "person of interest" in the Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, robbery of the U.S. Bank location at 1520 Washington Ave., Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons formerly declared the person is a suspect. The East St. Louis man was taken into police custody approximately 15 minutes following the 9:30 a.m. bank robbery.
