Alton Police confirm they have suspec...

Alton Police confirm they have suspected bank robber in custody

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

After announcing they had apprehended a "person of interest" in the Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, robbery of the U.S. Bank location at 1520 Washington Ave., Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons formerly declared the person is a suspect. The East St. Louis man was taken into police custody approximately 15 minutes following the 9:30 a.m. bank robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBS/Democrats support Transgender Bathrooms 3 hr BLDM 3
CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump 4 hr NOT MY PRESIDENT 1,333
Interracial 10 hr Easystreet 1
Mudsharks 16 hr Back Again 9
Looking for a old friend 19 hr Just me 1
She Was 5 Feet and Blew Me 20 hr Blog 1
Fake news NBC likes WIFE beater Alec Baldwin !!... 20 hr I Hate You 8
See all St. Louis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Forum Now

St. Louis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Louis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

St. Louis, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC