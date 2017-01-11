Zerban named new Village Care Center administrator in Sunset Hills
A St. Louis native and graduate of Mehlville High School recently was named administrator of the Friendship Village Sunset Hills, or FVSH, Village Care Center. Stacey Zerban comes to the skilled nursing entity of the FVSH senior living retirement community after about two years as chief executive office at a community under the Ascension Health Senior Care umbrella, where she met James T. "Terry" Walsh, the new FVSH executive director, who recruited her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakville Call.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Rep Clay hangs Police Pig Picture
|11 min
|FWL
|3
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|32 min
|You dumb
|758
|Disabled Boy tortured=More Black violence
|23 hr
|yeah man
|3
|Hells Angels Clubhouse? (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|yeah man
|11
|Good laid back bars
|Mon
|Usernames are for...
|5
|Why are there so many fat women in St. Louis?
|Mon
|CarlosLevy
|1
|Video goes viral of alleged St. Louis Ikea shop...
|Mon
|Milk
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC