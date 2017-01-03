Winter Weather Advisory: Two to three...

Winter Weather Advisory: Two to three inches of snow expected across...

ST. LOUIS An expected two to three inches of snow may affect drivers and students from making it to their destinations Thursday morning. The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday evening to noon Thursday for areas across central and eastern Missouri and southwest Illinois.

