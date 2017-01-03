Video goes viral of alleged St. Louis Ikea shoplifter with frying pan in her pants
There are 1 comment on the Anniston Star story from Monday, titled Video goes viral of alleged St. Louis Ikea shoplifter with frying pan in her pants. In it, Anniston Star reports that:
Sierra Coleman, of St. Louis, was charged with misdemeanor theft and assault after she allegedly tried to conceal and leave with a frying pan in her pants at the IKEA store in St. Louis.
