Two new QuikTrips proposed in south county
Two new QuikTrip gas stations are proposed in south county, including one at the site of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Union Road. South county residents will get a chance to weigh in on the projects when the county Planning Commission conducts public hearings at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Administration Building, 41 S. Central Ave., Clayton.
