Tony Award-Nominated Pump Boys & Dinettes Rocks the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza
Emery Entertainment is pleased to bring the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical PUMP BOYS & DINETTES to St. Louis audiences at The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza for a limited engagement February 14 - 19. Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111 . Additionally, tickets will be available at The Playhouse @ Westport Plaza box office one hour prior to show time.
