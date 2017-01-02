St. Louis Police Participation in The First 48 Hours a Mistake, Tishaura Jones Says
This month, the reality TV show The First 48 Hours begins shooting in St. Louis, following homicide detectives in real time as they attempt to solve the city's most serious cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Louis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary LOSES the election! Thank God!
|5 min
|oldog
|23
|CIA Russia Hacked Election For Trump
|26 min
|guest
|505
|Is the phrase "once you go black you never go b... (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|Cabbage
|299
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|mill mills
|Sun
|WTF you saying
|2
|Whatever Became of Glenn Kimball (often guest o... (Oct '12)
|Dec 31
|Janelle McKinley
|37
|Where you can go and be dressed as a women
|Dec 31
|luvher
|10
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC