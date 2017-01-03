St. Louis Murder Toll Hit 188 in 2016 a " Tying 2015's Unusually High Number
St. Louis city police investigated 188 killings in 2016 - the last one an apparent murder-suicide in Dutchtown on the afternoon of New Year's Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
