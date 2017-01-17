St. Louis Cop Searched Woman's Vagina...

St. Louis Cop Searched Woman's Vagina for Drugs in Public a " and Found None, Suit Alleges

16 hrs ago

A female officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department allegedly probed the inside of a black waitress' vagina while a male officer watched - leading to discipline for the female officer and, now, a lawsuit in federal court.

